Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with vehicle in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 4:34 pm
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

A motorcyclist has been taken to a trauma centre after colliding with a vehicle in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet Thursday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue area.

Officers said a vehicle and motorcycle collided at 2:13 p.m.

Read more: Mississauga man charged in connection with human trafficking investigation: police

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

Officers said roads in the area were closed, and asked the public to “use alternate routes.”

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagpeel regional police tagSerious collision tagMotorcycle Collision tagPRP tagBrampton Collision tagmotorcyclist injured tagcollision brampton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers