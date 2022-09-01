Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with vehicle in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist has been taken to a trauma centre after colliding with a vehicle in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet Thursday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue area.

Officers said a vehicle and motorcycle collided at 2:13 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Officers said roads in the area were closed, and asked the public to “use alternate routes.”

