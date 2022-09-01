Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with vehicle in Brampton: police

A motorcyclist has been taken to a trauma centre after colliding with a vehicle in Brampton, police say.
In a tweet Thursday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue area.
Officers said a vehicle and motorcycle collided at 2:13 p.m.
Read more: Mississauga man charged in connection with human trafficking investigation: police
Read More
According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Trending Stories
Officers said roads in the area were closed, and asked the public to “use alternate routes.”
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments