Fire

Memorial for Noelle O’Soup destroyed by fire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 12:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Memorial for Noelle O’Soup destroyed by fire early Thursday morning' Memorial for Noelle O’Soup destroyed by fire early Thursday morning
Firefighters were called early Thursday morning for a small fire on East Hastings Street and upon further investigation, the fire was at a memorial for Noelle O'Soup. The teen went missing from Port Coquitlam on May 12, 2021 and her body was found on May 1, 2022.

A small memorial for a 14-year-old girl found dead in an Vancouver apartment building earlier this year has been destroyed by fire.

The display in honour of Noelle O’Soup has been set up outside the building where her remains were found on May 1, near East Hastings Street and Heatley Avenue.

Read more: Man found in unit with Noelle O’Soup’s remains was wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Vancouver Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to a report of a garbage fire at the intersection shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters quickly realized it was a memorial burning, and investigators have said its not clear if the fire was started on purpose or if it was accidentally sparked by a tipped candle.

Read more: Noelle O’Soup: Coroner didn’t attend death at unit where teen’s remains found months later

Regardless, advocates are concerned about the fire.

“I was so frustrated. I was so angry when someone sent me a picture of it,” said Lorelei Williams, an advocate for Noelle O’Soup’s family.

“I sent that picture to Noelle’s family right away and they are obviously very upset over this.”

Read more: Noelle O’Soup’s remains overlooked by Vancouver investigators for months

Global News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for comment.

Click to play video: 'Wanted by police: New details on man found dead in Vancouver unit where Noelle O’Soup’s body found' Wanted by police: New details on man found dead in Vancouver unit where Noelle O’Soup’s body found
Wanted by police: New details on man found dead in Vancouver unit where Noelle O’Soup’s body found
