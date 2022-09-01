Memorial for Noelle O’Soup destroyed by fire

Send this page to someone via email

A small memorial for a 14-year-old girl found dead in an Vancouver apartment building earlier this year has been destroyed by fire.

The display in honour of Noelle O’Soup has been set up outside the building where her remains were found on May 1, near East Hastings Street and Heatley Avenue.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to a report of a garbage fire at the intersection shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters quickly realized it was a memorial burning, and investigators have said its not clear if the fire was started on purpose or if it was accidentally sparked by a tipped candle.

Regardless, advocates are concerned about the fire.

“I was so frustrated. I was so angry when someone sent me a picture of it,” said Lorelei Williams, an advocate for Noelle O’Soup’s family.

“I sent that picture to Noelle’s family right away and they are obviously very upset over this.”

Global News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for comment.

