2 people killed in Sherwood Park collision

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people are dead following a collision east of Edmonton on Tuesday night.

The collision happened just after 11:30 p.m., on Highway 16 near Range Road 223 in Sherwood Park.

Strathcona County RCMP say a Ford Focus was heading east in the westbound lane of Highway 16 when it collided head-on with a BMW.

The 72-year-old man driving the Ford and a 66-year-old back-seat passenger in the BMW were pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release Thursday morning.

The driver and the front-seat passenger in the BMW were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who has information on the collision is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.