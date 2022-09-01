Menu

Traffic

2 people killed in Sherwood Park collision

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 10:44 am
Two people were killed in a collision on Highway 16 near Range Road 223 in Sherwood Park Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Two people were killed in a collision on Highway 16 near Range Road 223 in Sherwood Park Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Global News

Two people are dead following a collision east of Edmonton on Tuesday night.

The collision happened just after 11:30 p.m., on Highway 16 near Range Road 223 in Sherwood Park.

Strathcona County RCMP say a Ford Focus was heading east in the westbound lane of Highway 16 when it collided head-on with a BMW.

Read more: Impaired driving charges laid in double fatal motorcycle collision east of Edmonton

The 72-year-old man driving the Ford and a 66-year-old back-seat passenger in the BMW were pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release Thursday morning.

The driver and the front-seat passenger in the BMW were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has information on the collision is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

