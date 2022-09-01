Menu

Crime

N.S. man charged after mailed weapon seized at Canadian border

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 11:35 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning September 1, 2022' Global News Morning September 1, 2022
The online edition of 'Global News Morning' with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

RCMP say more than a dozen prohibited weapons were seized from a home in Nova Scotia after a package was seized at the Toronto International Mail Processing Centre.

Police said in a Thursday release that a package containing a weapon was seized by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers in mid-July. It was destined for an address in Amherst, N.S.

On Aug. 10, police executed a search warrant at a home on Parkwood Drive in the town.

Read more: RCMP investigating Halifax-area homicide after body found inside vehicle

The RCMP emergency response team, CBSA intelligence officers, the Cumberland County integrated street crime enforcement unit and the Amherst Police Department were involved.

Officers seized two cellphones and 15 prohibited weapons from the home, including various knives and a ballistic gun dart launcher.

Officers arrested a 32-year-old man from Amherst, who will be facing several weapons and smuggling charges.

“These illegal weapons have no place in our communities,” said Sgt. Craig Learning from the Cumberland County District RCMP.

“Any time we can remove them from the street we are making our communities safer by preventing them from getting into the wrong hands.”

