SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec election: Liberals say time to review candidates’ safety after violent incidents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2022 9:13 am
Click to play video: 'Attacks between Quebec party leaders mounting on day 3 of election campaign' Attacks between Quebec party leaders mounting on day 3 of election campaign
As the campaign moves into the third day, the gloves are starting to come off between some of the front running candidates. CAQ leader François Legault and Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade are now taking shots at each other. As Global's Tim Sargeant eplains, both have now spent part of each campaign day around Quebec City, trying to stave off any challenge from the Conservative Party of Quebec.

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade says it’s time to review the safety measures around political candidates.

Her comments come after two recent violent incidents involving Liberal members and to the recent threats made against Conservative party volunteers.

On Tuesday night, the Montreal riding office of Liberal Enrico Ciccone was vandalized and robbed, and last week a man called the police to tell them he murdered Montreal Liberal candidate Marwah Rizqy and to pick up her body.

Read more: Quebec election: Liberal party says candidate’s Montreal office robbed, vandalized

Read More

Conservative Party Leader Eric Duhaime says two party volunteers in separate incidents were recently threatened after they caught people vandalizing election posters.

Trending Stories

Anglade says she wants to be reassured that her party can campaign across the province without being subject to violence.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, on Day 5 of Quebec’s election campaign, Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is in Trois-Rivières, Que., for a news conference, and Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is in Ottawa to discuss how he feels the Legault government’s vision of federalism has failed.

Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is in New Richmond, Que., today for an announcement on lowering the cost of dental care, while Duhaime is in Montreal for a news conference on daycares.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec politics tagQuebec Liberal Party tagQuebec election tagGabriel Nadeau-Dubois tagDominique Anglade tagPaul St-Pierre Plamondon tagMarwah Rizqy tagQuebec Election Campaign tagEnrico Ciccone tagQuebec Party Leaders tagQuebec politicians threats tagMarwah Rizqy threats tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers