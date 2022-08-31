Menu

Politics

Manitoba says no statutory Orange Shirt holiday this year as talks continue

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2022 8:16 pm
People participate in the "Every Child Matters" march to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Montreal, Canada on September 30, 2021. - The mobilization is part of the "Every Child Matters" movement to commemorate the victims of Residential Schools, the last of which closed in 1996 in Canada. Earlier this week, Catholic bishops apologized for the trauma, past and ongoing, and actions done towards indigenous people in Residential Schools. (Photo by Andrej Ivanov / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP via Getty Images).
People participate in the "Every Child Matters" march to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Montreal, Canada on September 30, 2021. - The mobilization is part of the "Every Child Matters" movement to commemorate the victims of Residential Schools, the last of which closed in 1996 in Canada. Earlier this week, Catholic bishops apologized for the trauma, past and ongoing, and actions done towards indigenous people in Residential Schools. (Photo by Andrej Ivanov / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP via Getty Images).

The Manitoba government is still planning to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation an official statutory holiday, but says it’s too late for the change to take effect this year.

“It would be very disrespectful of everybody to introduce something at this point,” Labour Minister Reg Helwer said Wednesday.

“We did have legislation we were working on, and went through consultation with labour and business, and continuing consultation with First Nations and other groups, and that pointed out to me that we need much more advice from many people on how this should run.”

The day, also known as Orange Shirt Day, was established in honour of the experience of Phyllis Webstad, whose gift of clothing from her grandmother was taken away on Webstad’s first day at a residential school.

The federal government recently made the day, which falls on Sept. 30, a statutory holiday for its workers and federally regulated workplaces. The Northwest Territories government followed suit with an announcement in July.

READ MORE: Manitoba premier says Orange Shirt Day may become provincial statutory holiday

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said earlier in the summer that her Progressive Conservative government might follow in time for this year. But with less than a month to go, provincially regulated businesses have not been told they must give staff the day off.

Helwer said consultations with Indigenous groups on how to mark the day are still ongoing. He also said businesses would need more advance notice than 30 days.

“It would be very uncomfortable for business to spring that on them.”

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce is supporting the idea of a statutory holiday. Some 70 per cent of members who participated in a recent survey favoured the change.

The Opposition New Democrats pushed for a bill to enact the statutory holiday months ago.

Chamber president Loren Remillard said he understands the province needs more time to ensure the holiday is not just a day off work but an opportunity to reflect on reconciliation.

“No one wants to see this holiday just be a day off with no learning that comes as a result,” Remillard said.

“It’s not our place to say how to best recognize truth and reconciliation. It’s a partnership, but that must be something that is informed and driven by Indigenous voices and leadership.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
