Man in Calgary hospital following fall down construction hole

A construction worker is in hospital following a fall down a concrete shaft at a Calgary worksite.
At just before 11 a.m., Calgary fire crews responded to a construction site in the 2900 block of 17 Avenue S.W. The call to 911 said a construction worker had fallen down a concrete shaft that went at least 25 feet below street level, sustaining significant injuries.
The Calgary Fire Department technical rescue team set up a tripod above the opening for a firefighter and fire response paramedic to be lowered into the shaft.
The worker was secured and lifted out of the hole. He was then transferred to EMS who took him to a local hospital.
Trending Stories
Occupational Health and Safety were also called to the scene to investigate the workplace incident.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments