Canada

Man in Calgary hospital following fall down construction hole

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 4:20 pm
Calgary Fire Department crews work to rescue a man following a construction worker's fall down a hole on Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary Fire Department crews work to rescue a man following a construction worker's fall down a hole on Aug. 31, 2022. Global News

A construction worker is in hospital following a fall down a concrete shaft at a Calgary worksite.

At just before 11 a.m., Calgary fire crews responded to a construction site in the 2900 block of 17 Avenue S.W. The call to 911 said a construction worker had fallen down a concrete shaft that went at least 25 feet below street level, sustaining significant injuries.

The Calgary Fire Department technical rescue team set up a tripod above the opening for a firefighter and fire response paramedic to be lowered into the shaft.

An aerial view of rescue efforts following a construction worker's fall down a hole on Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
An aerial view of rescue efforts following a construction worker’s fall down a hole on Aug. 31, 2022. Global News

The worker was secured and lifted out of the hole. He was then transferred to EMS who took him to a local hospital.

Occupational Health and Safety were also called to the scene to investigate the workplace incident.

