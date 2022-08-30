Saskatchewan RCMP investigating suspicious death, looking for man

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for a 28-year-old man after a man was found dead near the outskirts of Saskatoon and a woman was taken to hospital.

Police say on Monday around 6 a.m., Warman RCMP received a report of two injured people near the intersection of Penner Road and Rural Road 3050.

Police officers and EMS responded and a woman was found and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 40-year-old man from the RM of Corman Park was declared dead at the scene. RCMP are not releasing his name at this time and say his family has been notified.

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating with help from Warman RCMP, the Corman Park Police Service and the Saskatoon Police Service.

“Investigation determined the deceased male and injured female were travelling in a vehicle with three men. The vehicle stopped near the intersection of Penner Road and Rural Road 3050 and an altercation occurred,” the RCMP said in a release.

RCMP added the three men fled in a white Honda Civic.

Later in the afternoon on Monday, Saskatchewan RCMP officers tried to stop a vehicle related to this investigation in the Evergreen area of Saskatoon.

The RCMP say the vehicle did not stop and investigators determined the occupants fled on foot.

Officers found one woman and two men on Marlatte Street and arrested them. The three individuals remain in custody while the investigation continues.

The white Honda Civic has also been recovered and the RCMP say there will be increased police presence on Marlatte Street as the major crime unit continues to investigate.

Investigators are searching for one outstanding man, Ashtin Ritzand. Ritzand is described as six feet tall with a slender build. He has red hair and green eyes.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Those who have information on his whereabouts are asked to contact local police immediately.

In an emergency, police advise calling 911. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or http://www.saskcrimestoppers.com.