Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

BMO reports 3rd quarter profit down from year ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2022 8:03 am
Bank of Montreal Vancouver 20200826 View image in full screen
Sign outside a branch of the Bank of Montreal (BMO) on Burrard Street in Vancouver, B.C. on Aug. 26, 2020. Don Denton/The Canadian Press file photo

BMO Financial Group reported third-quarter net income of $1.37 billion, down from $2.28 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, as it took a $945-million charge related to its acquisition of Bank of the West.

The bank says its profit amounted to $1.95 for the quarter ended July 31, down from a profit of $3.41 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $6.10 billion, down from $7.56 billion in the same quarter last year.

Trending Stories

Read more: Earnings report on the way from Canada’s banks amid high inflation rates

Provisions for credit losses amounted to $136 million for the quarter compared with a recovery of credit losses of $70 million in the bank’s third quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $3.09 per diluted share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $3.44 per diluted share a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts on average had expected the bank to earn an adjusted profit of $3.14 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
BMO tagBMO earnings tagBMO stock tagbmo results tagBMO news tagBMO Q3 earnings tagBMO Q3 results tagBMO third quarter earnings tagBMO third quarter results tagBMO today tagBMO update tagBMO updates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers