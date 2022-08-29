Menu

Canada

Halifax police investigating after man photographs children at Bedford playground

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 2:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning August 29, 2022' Global News Morning August 29, 2022
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say they’re investigating “suspicious circumstances” after a man was reportedly photographing children at a Bedford-area playground.

In a release, police say officers received a report of suspicious circumstances at a playground in the 300-block of Gary Martin Drive.

“At approximately 3:55 p.m., a woman observed a man not known to her taking photos of her children,” the release said. “The woman approached the man and told him to stop. The man walked to a nearby car and drove away.”

Read more: Halifax Transit staffing woes continue with ferry disruptions

It said the man is described as white, in his 60s with white puffy hair. The car is described as a gold sedan, similar to an older model Toyota Camry.

In an interview, HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said someone taking pictures at a playground is “on its own, possibly not criminal in nature, but anytime someone is acting suspiciously around children, we want to make sure that we look into it and determine what happened.

“When the individual was approached by the parents, they fled,” said MacLeod, which is why the incident is considered suspicious.

Read more: ‘Left-turn calming’ speed bumps to be piloted at Halifax intersections

“It may be nothing, it may be someone (or) just a photographer taking pictures, but obviously any time it comes to children we want to make sure we do our due diligence and look into it. So that’s why we’re looking to speak with the individual or anyone that may have information.”

Anyone with information about the incident or video from the area is asked to contact police or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

