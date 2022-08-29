Canadian receiver Brayden Lenius rejoins Saskatchewan Roughriders

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canadian receiver Brayden Lenius is back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The six-foot-five, 225-pound Lenius rejoined the Riders on Monday after recently being released by the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Lenius, a Regina native, had 37 catches for 471 yards and four TDs last season with Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan selected Lenius in the second round, No. 15 overall, of the 2019 CFL draft out of the University of Washington.

Lenius had two receptions as a rookie with the Riders in 2019.

1:46 Saskatchewan Roughriders experiencing a $4.5 million loss over last two years Saskatchewan Roughriders experiencing a $4.5 million loss over last two years