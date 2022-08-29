Menu

Canada

Canadian receiver Brayden Lenius rejoins Saskatchewan Roughriders

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2022 2:36 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Brayden Lenius (19) tries to break away from a tackle by BC Lions defensive back Marcus Sayles (14) during the first half of CFL football action in Regina on Friday, August 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Brayden Lenius (19) tries to break away from a tackle by BC Lions defensive back Marcus Sayles (14) during the first half of CFL football action in Regina on Friday, August 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis. KAN

Canadian receiver Brayden Lenius is back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The six-foot-five, 225-pound Lenius rejoined the Riders on Monday after recently being released by the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Read more: Fajardo returns to form as Roughriders take down Lions 23-16

Lenius, a Regina native, had 37 catches for 471 yards and four TDs last season with Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan selected Lenius in the second round, No. 15 overall, of the 2019 CFL draft out of the University of Washington.

Lenius had two receptions as a rookie with the Riders in 2019.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
