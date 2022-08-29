Broadcaster Ann Rohmer ends Toronto council campaign due to ‘unforeseen family issues’

Send this page to someone via email

Broadcaster Ann Rohmer has ended her campaign for Toronto city council, citing “unforeseen family issues.”

Rohmer made the announcement in a statement issued over the weekend.

She had registered to run in University — Rosedale just ahead of the deadline on Aug. 19.

“Registering to run in the municipal election to represent the residents of University-Rosedale was a thrilling experience, made better only by the tremendous support that I began to receive from my community,” Rohmer said.

“I decided to run for council because I love my community and I knew that I could bring my background as a journalist and community volunteer to city hall to help get things done. However, since registering I have had to deal with some unforeseen family issues that will make it difficult to continue my campaign, or devote the necessary time to being a city councillor, should I have been successful.”

Rohmer said her name will still appear on the ballot because the deadline has passed, but encouraged residents to vote for any other candidate.

Election day is Oct. 24.