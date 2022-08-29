Menu

Comments

Politics

Broadcaster Ann Rohmer ends Toronto council campaign due to ‘unforeseen family issues’

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 12:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Nominations close for fall municipal election' Nominations close for fall municipal election
WATCH ABOVE: (Aug. 19) Nominations close for fall municipal election – Aug 19, 2022

Broadcaster Ann Rohmer has ended her campaign for Toronto city council, citing “unforeseen family issues.”

Rohmer made the announcement in a statement issued over the weekend.

She had registered to run in University — Rosedale just ahead of the deadline on Aug. 19.

“Registering to run in the municipal election to represent the residents of University-Rosedale was a thrilling experience, made better only by the tremendous support that I began to receive from my community,” Rohmer said.

Read more: Toronto mayor candidates, policy positions and background

“I decided to run for council because I love my community and I knew that I could bring my background as a journalist and community volunteer to city hall to help get things done. However, since registering I have had to deal with some unforeseen family issues that will make it difficult to continue my campaign, or devote the necessary time to being a city councillor, should I have been successful.”

Rohmer said her name will still appear on the ballot because the deadline has passed, but encouraged residents to vote for any other candidate.

Election day is Oct. 24.

