Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver airport security screening delays shorter Monday after long waits on Sunday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 12:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Long delays at Vancouver airport due to security staff shortages' Long delays at Vancouver airport due to security staff shortages
Passengers faced major backlogs at Vancouver International Airport Sunday and as Travis Prasad reports, YVR is blaming a shortage of security screeners for the delays.

Security screening lineups at Vancouver’s International Airport were shorter Monday after passengers experienced long waits Sunday.

At 7 a.m. Monday, it was taking 15 to 30 minutes to get through, but by 9 a.m. the lineups had disappeared for both domestic and international flights.

On Sunday, passengers were waiting between two-and-a-half and three hours to get through security.

Some passengers ended up missing their flights and some flights were delayed due to the long wait.

Read more: Long delays at Vancouver airport due to security staff shortages

The airport blamed a shortage of security screeners for the delays, saying in a tweet that a contracted security screening provider is “experiencing a staffing shortage today at YVR.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Passengers are seeing longer than normal lines at screening points.”

Click to play video: 'Airline screeners rally at YVR to highlight working conditions' Airline screeners rally at YVR to highlight working conditions
Airline screeners rally at YVR to highlight working conditions – May 30, 2022

In a statement Sunday, the airport said about 67,000 passengers a day passed through the airport but Sunday’s number was estimated at 69,000.

“This is not the experience we want people to have at YVR and we apologize.”

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is a Canadian Crown corporation responsible for the security screening of people and baggage at 89 airports around the country.

Global News has reached out to CATSA but has not received a response.

— with files from Darrian Matassa-Fung

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
YVR tagVancouver Airport tagCATSA tagYVR delays tagVancouver airport delays tagYVR airport delays tagCATSA delays tagVancouver Airport screening delays tagVancouver Airport security delays tagYVR delays Monday tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers