Vancouver airport security screening delays shorter Monday after long waits on Sunday

Security screening lineups at Vancouver’s International Airport were shorter Monday after passengers experienced long waits Sunday.
At 7 a.m. Monday, it was taking 15 to 30 minutes to get through, but by 9 a.m. the lineups had disappeared for both domestic and international flights.
On Sunday, passengers were waiting between two-and-a-half and three hours to get through security.
Some passengers ended up missing their flights and some flights were delayed due to the long wait.
The airport blamed a shortage of security screeners for the delays, saying in a tweet that a contracted security screening provider is “experiencing a staffing shortage today at YVR.”
“Passengers are seeing longer than normal lines at screening points.”
In a statement Sunday, the airport said about 67,000 passengers a day passed through the airport but Sunday’s number was estimated at 69,000.
“This is not the experience we want people to have at YVR and we apologize.”
The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is a Canadian Crown corporation responsible for the security screening of people and baggage at 89 airports around the country.
Global News has reached out to CATSA but has not received a response.
— with files from Darrian Matassa-Fung
