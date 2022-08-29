Menu

World

Employers can use ‘quiet quitting’ to reshape the workplace: advocate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2022 7:52 am
Conversations about ‘Quiet Quitting’ are everywhere these days, and one expert says it’s a “profound opportunity” for Canadian companies to get it right with employees and improve the work landscape for the future.

Melissa Nightingale, co-founder of management training firm Raw Signal Group, says smart organizations will take this moment to try to understand current workforce dynamics and to meet people where they are.

Though definitions vary, so-called quiet quitting essentially refers to clocking in when you’re expected to, doing your assigned tasks, leaving on time and not taking on extra work outside your regular hours.

It’s not about slacking off on the job, but rather setting boundaries and preventing burnout.

With job vacancies at a new high, Nightingale says employers need to be upfront about expectations from the start while making sure their employees are engaged, feel motivated about their work and have balance.

Nightingale says the last two years have been “such a push-pull” in terms of who has the power and who can reframe what work is, adding that many employees don’t want to return to pre-pandemic norms.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
