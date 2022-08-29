Quebec’s parties begin criss crossing province on first full day of election campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Incumbent Premier and Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is beginning the first full day of the election campaign with a news conference in the Quebec City area.

Legault will attend a lunch with party members in Riviere-du-Loup, Que., and he’ll speak to reporters again in the afternoon south of the provincial capital.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is holding a news conference this morning in Quebec City, and then at 6 p.m. she’ll attend a gathering with members at a restaurant in the provincial capital.

Quebec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is releasing an election promise on health care in Montreal.

Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is holding several events, including a news conference this morning in Montreal where he’ll release a new charter of the French language.

Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Eric Duhaime is speaking to reporters this morning in a Quebec City suburb about his plan to build a new transport link connecting both sides of the St. Lawrence River.