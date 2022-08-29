Menu

Politics

Quebec’s parties begin criss crossing province on first full day of election campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2022 7:33 am
Click to play video: 'The writ has dropped, and with it, Quebec’s election campaign is officially underway' The writ has dropped, and with it, Quebec’s election campaign is officially underway
On Sunday morning, outgoing Premier François Legault left a meeting with Lt.-Gov. J. Michel Doyon, during which the representative of the Crown dissolved the legislature and declared the general election, pinning five major parties against each other vying for Quebecers' votes on Oct. 3. Global's Tim Sargeant has more from Day 1 of the campaign.

Incumbent Premier and Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is beginning the first full day of the election campaign with a news conference in the Quebec City area.

Legault will attend a lunch with party members in Riviere-du-Loup, Que., and he’ll speak to reporters again in the afternoon south of the provincial capital.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is holding a news conference this morning in Quebec City, and then at 6 p.m. she’ll attend a gathering with members at a restaurant in the provincial capital.

Read more: Legault criticized for calling Liberal leader Dominique Anglade ‘that lady’ as election campaign starts

Quebec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is releasing an election promise on health care in Montreal.

Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is holding several events, including a news conference this morning in Montreal where he’ll release a new charter of the French language.

Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Eric Duhaime is speaking to reporters this morning in a Quebec City suburb about his plan to build a new transport link connecting both sides of the St. Lawrence River.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
