Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Salmon River, N.S. man killed in ATV crash

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 28, 2022 4:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Aug. 26' Global News at 6 Halifax: Aug. 26
Global News at 6 Halifax from Aug. 26, 2022.

A 36-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in Camden, N.S.

RCMP said they responded to a single-vehicle crash call just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Camden Road.

Read more: Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team investigating man’s death at residence

RCMP, firefighters and paramedic responded and found an ATV “upright near the roadway.” according to a news release.

The driver, who is from Salmon River, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Trending Stories

There were no passengers on the vehicle.

RCMP said a collision reconstructionist has been at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Left-turn calming pilot coming to Halifax area' Left-turn calming pilot coming to Halifax area
Left-turn calming pilot coming to Halifax area
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagATV tagATV Crash tagall-terrain vehicle tagFatal ATV crash tagall-terrain vehicle crash tagCamden NS tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers