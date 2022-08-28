Salmon River, N.S. man killed in ATV crash

A 36-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in Camden, N.S.
RCMP said they responded to a single-vehicle crash call just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Camden Road.
RCMP, firefighters and paramedic responded and found an ATV “upright near the roadway.” according to a news release.
The driver, who is from Salmon River, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
There were no passengers on the vehicle.
RCMP said a collision reconstructionist has been at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
