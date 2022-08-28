Menu

Canada

Long delays at Vancouver airport due to security staff shortages

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 28, 2022 3:25 pm
Passengers have been stuck in massive lineups at YVR, Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Passengers have been stuck in massive lineups at YVR, Sunday morning. Submitted

Passengers are facing major backlogs Sunday at Vancouver International Airport.

The airport is blaming a shortage of security screeners for the delays, saying in a tweet that a contracted security screening provider is “experiencing a staffing shortage today at YVR.”

“Passengers are seeing longer than normal lines at screening points.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Mind boggling’: ERs big and small across Canada struggle amid staffing crisis

People departing to the United States seem to be particularly affected, although domestic passengers are also facing delays getting through security.

“It was my first business trip after my holidays and Vancouver’s airport is in shambles, with 200 people (possibly) losing their flights,” said traveller Federica Di Palma.

“I just made my flight as the doors closed behind me.”

“Luggage of others had to be taken off the plane. Passengers with 6 a.m. flights have been in line since 3 a.m.,” Palma said around 11 a.m.

Trending Stories

Read more: Emergency department in Clearwater, B.C. hit by more staffing shortages and overnight closures

Some people were waiting hours to get to a checkpoint.

“The line was wrapping around the whole airport,” said Sandra Smith, who was dropping off her business partner Sunday morning. “People have been in lines for hours with many missing their flights.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver International Airport did supply a statement.

“We’re aware that CATSA’s contracted security screening provider at YVR is experiencing a significant and unexpected staffing shortage today,” YVR staff said, in an email.

“Passengers continue to be processed through security screening but are experiencing longer than normal wait times at pre-board screening points. We haven’t seen any significant increase in passenger numbers. This week we averaged 67,000 passengers per day at YVR, and today’s number was estimated at 69,000. This is not the experience we want people to have at YVR and we apologize.”

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is a Canadian Crown Corporation responsible for the security screening of people and baggage at 89 airports around the country.

Click to play video: 'Canadian airlines, airports top global list of delays' Canadian airlines, airports top global list of delays
Canadian airlines, airports top global list of delays – Jul 4, 2022

— More to come.

