Crime

1 person in life-threatening condition after Lily Lake, Alta. shooting

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted August 27, 2022 1:49 pm
FILE. Police car. View image in full screen
FILE. Police car. Global News / File

One person is facing life-threatening injuries after a very early morning shooting near Lily Lake Resort on Saturday.

The 30-year-old shooting victim was taken by air ambulance to an Edmonton hospital. Their current condition is unknown, according to an RCMP news release Saturday morning.

Trending Stories

A shelter-in-place order was issued by police but was lifted before 9 a.m.

As Morinville RCMP investigate, police are searching for two people of interest, both males in their mid-20s — one had blonde hair and the other wore a ski mask, according to the release.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact RCMP at 780-939-1600 or CrimeStoppers.

