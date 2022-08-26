Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

P.E.I. hospital warns of reduced epidural access among labour shortages

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2022 9:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba preparing for epidural catheter shortages' Manitoba preparing for epidural catheter shortages
As several provinces deal with epidural catheter shortages, Manitoba says it has a backup supply available – Jul 27, 2022

A hospital in Prince Edward Island is warning patients that some epidural services may be unavailable until the end of next week.

The province says in a news release that Prince County Hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., has only one anesthetist, who may not be available between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. until Sept. 2.

All four of the hospital’s anesthetist positions are vacant, leaving it dependent on doctors from nearby facilities.

Click to play video: 'Ontario monitors global epidural supply shortage' Ontario monitors global epidural supply shortage
Ontario monitors global epidural supply shortage – Jul 26, 2022

Dr. Hani Farag, head of obstetrics at Prince County Hospital, says the facility offers a variety of pain-management options other than epidurals.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The statement says the reduction is not related to the ongoing countrywide epidural supply issue.

A shortage of epidural tubes used to provide the pain medication is affecting several regions of Canada, especially British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada tagPrince Edward Island tagPEI tagEpidural Shortage tagEpidural tagcanada epidural shortage tagepidural shortage canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers