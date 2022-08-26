Menu

Crime

Hundreds of bronze plaques stolen from Calgary cemetery

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 3:22 pm
Calgary Police Service View image in full screen
FILE: Calgary Police Service logo. Dani Lantela, Global News File

Police are investigating a theft spree that desecrated hundreds of cemetery plots in northwest Calgary.

Sometime between Aug. 18 and Aug. 23, 300 bronze memorial plaques were removed from the Queen’s Park Cemetery at 3219 Fourth Street N.W. An undisclosed number of bronze flower vases were also stolen.

Family members attending the cemetery told staff of the missing plaques, who went on to report the thefts to the police.

Read more: Calgary police trying to find suspects involved in charity box thefts

“The theft of these plaques will undoubtedly leave citizens feeling disappointed and upset,” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said in a statement.

Investigators believe the plaques were stolen with the aim of selling the bronze, a metal that has seen increased prices.

Anyone with information about this incident or other plaque thefts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.

