Saskatoon police investigation underway after woman shot

The Saskatoon Police Service said it is investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning in the 100 block of Avenue M South.

Officers got a call around 3:30 a.m. that a woman had been shot and was injured outside a building.

Police said they located the 25-year-old woman and that she had non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman said she was approached by people who shot her and ran off.

Another patrol said it found a suspicious vehicle driving in the area and later found that vehicle abandoned in St. Paul’s Place, and determined that the blue Pontiac Sunfire was reported stolen from North Battleford.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment.