Crime

Saskatoon police investigation underway after woman shot

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 12:24 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Officers got a call around 3:30 a.m. that a woman had been shot and was injured outside a building. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service said it is investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning in the 100 block of Avenue M South.

Officers got a call around 3:30 a.m. that a woman had been shot and was injured outside a building.

Read more: Arrest made in May 2021 fatal hit and run, Saskatoon police say

Police said they located the 25-year-old woman and that she had non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman said she was approached by people who shot her and ran off.

Read more: Calgary police respond to strip mall shooting in Radisson Heights

Another patrol said it found a suspicious vehicle driving in the area and later found that vehicle abandoned in St. Paul’s Place, and determined that the blue Pontiac Sunfire was reported stolen from North Battleford.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment.

