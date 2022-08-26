Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Non-urgent patients asked to avoid 2 major N.B. ERs amid ‘critical’ staff shortages

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 9:19 am
Click to play video: 'Horizon Health Network works to recruit health-care workers' Horizon Health Network works to recruit health-care workers
Horizon Health Network says it’s recruited 1,300 health-care professionals in the first five months of this year. That surpasses regional health authority targets for the whole year. But while those recruitments are seen as positive news, it comes against the backdrop of another patient who died in the waiting room of a New Brunswick hospital. Nathalie Sturgeon reports. – Aug 18, 2022

One of New Brunswick’s health authorities is asking people with non-life-threatening medical needs to not come to the Moncton Hospital and the Saint John Regional Hospital emergency departments.

In a release, Horizon Health Network said the two hospitals are experiencing “critical shortages” of nursing staff this weekend, from Friday until Sunday.

It said those with non-life-threatening medical needs should not go to either of those emergency departments “as we do not have capacity to triage and care for these patients.”

Sudden onset symptoms, such as chest or stomach pain or weakness in limbs, should be treated as urgent. Those with chronic conditions who are experiencing more normal symptoms should seek care elsewhere, the authority said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We recognize the seriousness of this situation and the difficulties it may bring to Moncton and Saint John area residents, as well as to our staff and physicians,” said Margaret Melanson, Horizon’s interim president and CEO, in the release.

Trending Stories

“We are providing on-site support to our staff and physicians who will be providing care to patients with critical injuries or illnesses over the weekend and are thankful for their dedication to their patients.”

Read more: N.B. premier changes tune on private clinic health services, but not abortions

The release said this request is being made to ensure the hospital staff “can continue to provide safe and high-quality care to those who are seriously ill.”

“Like health authorities across the country, Horizon continues to face immense pressures related to staffing shortages,” the release said.

“We continue to look at all options to prioritize the delivery of safe and quality care for patients while creating a safe and quality work environment for our staff and physicians.”

Read more: N.B. opposition calls for health care details after premier’s private service comments

The release said Horizon is working closely with Vitalité Health Network to provide emergency services to the entire population.

Story continues below advertisement

“These challenges are common to both health authorities and that is why we ask everyone in the Moncton and Saint John areas to help us preserve care for those who need it most and only come to the ED if your health concern is critical,” it said.

The network asked that those with non-urgent needs should visit sowhywait.ca for other health care options or visit evisitnb.ca for information about virtual care.

They can also try visiting another community hospital emergency department, such as:

  • Horizon’s Sackville Memorial Hospital (40 minutes, from TMH), open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or
  • Horizon’s Sussex Health Centre (50 minutes from each TMH and SJRH), open 24/7; or
  • Horizon’s St. Joseph’s Hospital Urgent Care Centre in Saint John (10 minutes from SJRH), open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; or
  • Horizon’s Charlotte County Hospital in St. Stephen (1 hours and 15 minutes from SJRH), open 24/7.

“Both health networks are working diligently to return to normal operations, and we thank the community for their understanding,” the release said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Health tagHealth Care tagEmergency Room tagER tagHorizon Health Network tagEmergency Department tagMoncton Hospital tagSaint John Regional Hospital tagStaffing Shortage taged taghealth care staffing shortage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers