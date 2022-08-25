Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Thunderstorm warning issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region by Enviroment Canada

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 2:59 pm
Massive fork lightning strike at night. Forked lightning bolt from the sky to the ground with trees silhouetted in the bottom of the picture and a blue night sky behind View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County on Thursday afternoon. Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County on Thursday afternoon.

The agency says that thunderstorms are expected to hit the area by the afternoon and will last into the evening.

Read more: Tropical Storm Ma-On brings rain, stiff winds to southern China

It says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which could produce heavy downpours and wind gusts of between 70 and 90 km/h.

Click to play video: 'Thunderstorm near Teulon, Manitoba spawns tornado' Thunderstorm near Teulon, Manitoba spawns tornado
Thunderstorm near Teulon, Manitoba spawns tornado – Aug 3, 2022

Environment Canada even says a tornado could be a possibility and warns that the “strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Dozens killed from flash flooding in Afghanistan, Pakistan

The agency says there is the potential for flash floods or pooling on roads and reminds citizens that people across the country are killed and injured every year by lightning.

In the statement, Environment Canada warns residents: “remember, when thunder roars, go indoors” and to take cover if threatening weather is in your vicinity.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagGuelph News tagCambridge news tagThunderstorm tagOntario weather tagGuelph weather tagWaterloo weather tagKitchener weather tagCambridge weather tagstorm warning tagStorm Safety tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers