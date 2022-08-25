Thunderstorm warning issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region by Enviroment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County on Thursday afternoon.

The agency says that thunderstorms are expected to hit the area by the afternoon and will last into the evening.

It says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which could produce heavy downpours and wind gusts of between 70 and 90 km/h.

0:28 Thunderstorm near Teulon, Manitoba spawns tornado Thunderstorm near Teulon, Manitoba spawns tornado – Aug 3, 2022

Environment Canada even says a tornado could be a possibility and warns that the “strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.”

Story continues below advertisement

The agency says there is the potential for flash floods or pooling on roads and reminds citizens that people across the country are killed and injured every year by lightning.

In the statement, Environment Canada warns residents: “remember, when thunder roars, go indoors” and to take cover if threatening weather is in your vicinity.