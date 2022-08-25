Menu

Politics

Ontario government plans to bypass public hearings for long-term care bill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2022 12:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario patients could face hospital fees for refusing to move to long-term care' Ontario patients could face hospital fees for refusing to move to long-term care
WATCH ABOVE: Politicians at Queen’s Park are warning that recently tabled legislation could open to door to more fees for patients who refuse to leave hospital. Global News Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello reports.

TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is planning to bypass public hearings in order to quickly pass controversial long-term care legislation.

The legislation would allow hospital patients to be moved to a temporary long-term care home without their consent while they await a bed in their preferred facility.

Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra has said it will free up badly needed acute care beds in hospitals.

The legislation doesn’t allow patients to be physically forced to move to a long-term care home, but it’s not clear what would happen if a patient refuses a transfer.

Read more: Seniors, advocates, slam new law that could force patients to long term care homes

Calandra says people should “absolutely” be charged a fee in that situation, but his office refused to clarify when patients should be charged a $62-a-day co-pay and when they should be subject to a hospital’s uninsured rates, which can be thousands of dollars a day.

The government has now moved a motion that would advance the bill directly to third reading, which means it will not be considered by committee or be subject to public hearing at that stage.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
