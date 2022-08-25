Morning news rewind: Thursday, Aug. 25

Local destinations in Travel Tips, big-name curling spiel and the Saskatoon SPCA in Adopt a Pet.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Aug. 25, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Local summer destinations in Travel Tips
The summer heat has been blanketing Saskatchewan for the last couple of weeks, making for perfect conditions to head to the lake.
Barb Crowe talks about local and popular summer destinations in Travel Tips.
Big names taking part in Martensville, Sask., curling event
Some of the biggest names in curling are hitting the pebbled ice in Saskatchewan.
The 2022 Men’s and Women’s International will be hosted at the Martensville Curling Club from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5.
Don Miller, the curling club’s vice-president, with more details on the 22 teams competing in the cash spiel.
Bell seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet
Bell, a year-old Rottie currently at the Saskatoon SPCA, needs a new home.
Jemma Omidian also discusses the high rate of parvovirus and panleukopenia at the shelter and how the public can help.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Aug. 25
Heating up under sunny skies — Teagan Rasche with your Thursday, Aug. 25, morning SkyTracker forecast.
