Morning news rewind: Thursday, Aug. 25

Local destinations in Travel Tips, big-name curling spiel and the Saskatoon SPCA in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Aug. 25, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Local summer destinations in Travel Tips

The summer heat has been blanketing Saskatchewan for the last couple of weeks, making for perfect conditions to head to the lake.

Barb Crowe talks about local and popular summer destinations in Travel Tips.

3:44 Local summer destinations in Travel Tips Local summer destinations in Travel Tips

Big names taking part in Martensville, Sask., curling event

Some of the biggest names in curling are hitting the pebbled ice in Saskatchewan.

The 2022 Men’s and Women’s International will be hosted at the Martensville Curling Club from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5.

Don Miller, the curling club’s vice-president, with more details on the 22 teams competing in the cash spiel.

3:32 Big names taking part in Martensville, Sask. curling spiel Big names taking part in Martensville, Sask. curling spiel

Bell seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Bell, a year-old Rottie currently at the Saskatoon SPCA, needs a new home.

Jemma Omidian also discusses the high rate of parvovirus and panleukopenia at the shelter and how the public can help.

4:01 Bell seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet Bell seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Aug. 25

Heating up under sunny skies — Teagan Rasche with your Thursday, Aug. 25, morning SkyTracker forecast.

1:40 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Aug. 25 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Aug. 25