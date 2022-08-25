Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Thursday, Aug. 25

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 11:18 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Aug. 25' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Aug. 25
WATCH: Chantal Wagner with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Aug. 25.

Local destinations in Travel Tips, big-name curling spiel and the Saskatoon SPCA in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Aug. 25, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Local summer destinations in Travel Tips

The summer heat has been blanketing Saskatchewan for the last couple of weeks, making for perfect conditions to head to the lake.

Barb Crowe talks about local and popular summer destinations in Travel Tips.

Click to play video: 'Local summer destinations in Travel Tips' Local summer destinations in Travel Tips
Local summer destinations in Travel Tips

Big names taking part in Martensville, Sask., curling event

Some of the biggest names in curling are hitting the pebbled ice in Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2022 Men’s and Women’s International will be hosted at the Martensville Curling Club from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5.

Don Miller, the curling club’s vice-president, with more details on the 22 teams competing in the cash spiel.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Big names taking part in Martensville, Sask. curling spiel' Big names taking part in Martensville, Sask. curling spiel
Big names taking part in Martensville, Sask. curling spiel

Bell seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Bell, a year-old Rottie currently at the Saskatoon SPCA, needs a new home.

Jemma Omidian also discusses the high rate of parvovirus and panleukopenia at the shelter and how the public can help.

Click to play video: 'Bell seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet' Bell seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet
Bell seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Aug. 25

Heating up under sunny skies — Teagan Rasche with your Thursday, Aug. 25, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Aug. 25' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Aug. 25
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Aug. 25
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Travel tagCurling tagAdopt a Pet tagSaskatoon SPCA tagTravel Tips tagIxtapa Travel tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tagBarb Crowe tagMartensville Curling Club tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers