Crime

5th arrest made after Romana Didulo followers attempt to arrest Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 10:36 am
Click to play video: 'Anti-government protests escalate in Peterborough' Anti-government protests escalate in Peterborough
In Peterborough, weekend anti-government protests have been a staple for more than two years. But on Aug. 13, at the suggestion of a woman who calls herself the Queen of Canada, some protesters tried to arrest police officers. But as Sean O’Shea reports, they were arrested themselves – Aug 15, 2022

A fifth arrest has been made after followers of Canadian QAnon figure Romana Didulo attempted to arrest Peterborough police officers earlier this month.

The incident on Aug. 13 saw a group of about 30 individuals first attempt to enter the Peterborough Police Service station, only to be met with locked doors. The group said their goal was to arrest officers for “crimes against humanity” and “COVID crimes” as ordered by the self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada,” Didulo, who arrived in the city in an RV. She was seen on numerous videos by the vehicle but not participating in the group’s activities.

Several individuals then confronted officers who were entering the parking lot in a vehicle, leading to two men being arrested that day, being literally dragged into the police station as followers yelled at officers and followed them to a rear exit door. A third individual was arrested a day later.

Read more: 3 Romana Didulo followers charged after attempting to ‘arrest’ Peterborough police

On Aug. 24, police arrested a woman in connection with the melee. She is accused of grabbing the duty belt of an officer and interfering with the arrest of another individual, police said Thursday.

The 57-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and mischief (obstructing, interrupting or interfering with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property).

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

Read more: Police arrest Romana Didulo follower who ripped counter-protester’s sign in Peterborough

Police on Aug. 17 also charged a fourth individual with assault following a confrontation with a counter-protester at nearby Confederation Park prior to the police station incident.

Trending Stories

A woman is still wanted in connection to another assault on the counter-protester outside the police station. She was seen on videos captured by lawyer Caryma Sa’d grabbing the man, kicking him and pulling his face mask off:

Peterborough Police Service Peterborough Police qanon Cult Queen of Canada Romana Didulo Romana Didulo followers arrest Peterborough police

