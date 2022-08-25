5th arrest made after Romana Didulo followers attempt to arrest Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A fifth arrest has been made after followers of Canadian QAnon figure Romana Didulo attempted to arrest Peterborough police officers earlier this month.

The incident on Aug. 13 saw a group of about 30 individuals first attempt to enter the Peterborough Police Service station, only to be met with locked doors. The group said their goal was to arrest officers for “crimes against humanity” and “COVID crimes” as ordered by the self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada,” Didulo, who arrived in the city in an RV. She was seen on numerous videos by the vehicle but not participating in the group’s activities.

Several individuals then confronted officers who were entering the parking lot in a vehicle, leading to two men being arrested that day, being literally dragged into the police station as followers yelled at officers and followed them to a rear exit door. A third individual was arrested a day later.

Story continues below advertisement

On Aug. 24, police arrested a woman in connection with the melee. She is accused of grabbing the duty belt of an officer and interfering with the arrest of another individual, police said Thursday.

The 57-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and mischief (obstructing, interrupting or interfering with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property).

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

Story continues below advertisement

Police on Aug. 17 also charged a fourth individual with assault following a confrontation with a counter-protester at nearby Confederation Park prior to the police station incident.

A woman is still wanted in connection to another assault on the counter-protester outside the police station. She was seen on videos captured by lawyer Caryma Sa’d grabbing the man, kicking him and pulling his face mask off:

Counter-protester endures three separate physical assaults from an older lady who grabs his knapsack, lifts her foot to his crotch, and rips off his mask. This happened directly outside @PtboPolice station. There’s not a single cop in sight. #cdnpoli #Peterborough #QAnon pic.twitter.com/Ba7lRtHpjb — Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) August 13, 2022

Advertisement