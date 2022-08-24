Regina man accused of killing cat after lifetime ban against having animals

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in two years, a Regina man is in court facing charges related to animal cruelty.

On June 13, Regina police received a report of a stolen grey and white male cat. The owner of the cat had checked her home video surveillance system and saw a man luring the cat and taking him from her yard.

According to a press release from Regina police, the cat was found dead a day later in a field in the northwest area of the city. A necropsy report concluded the cat’s injuries were severe and not accidental.

Matthew James Drummond, a 29-year-old from Regina, was arrested and charged as a result of the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Drummond has been charged with:

Attempted theft

Breach of probation (June 10)

Theft under $5,000 (cat)

Breach of probation (June 11)

Breach of prohibition order (June 10, 11)

Causing unnecessary suffering to animals

The charges come after a similar event occurred last year. In July 2021, Drummond was given an intermittent jail sentence to be served on weekends after killing two cats.

Drummond had admitted to killing the two cats while under the influence of drugs. At the time, his sentence was six months, but it was reduced to 90 days after credit was given for time spent under house arrest on and remand.

According to the sentencing by a Regina judge, Drummond was also subject to a lifetime prohibition against possessing animals, as well a curfew, maintaining employment or education, abstaining from alcohol and drugs, and to follow the directions of medical doctors and mental health professionals.

Drummond appeared in court on Aug. 24 and was held in custody pending his next appearance scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29.

1:48 Number of issued Regina parking tickets up 39 per cent compared to last year Number of issued Regina parking tickets up 39 per cent compared to last year