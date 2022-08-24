Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba kids age 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 10:34 am
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic. View image in full screen
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic. . (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Manitoba kids between the ages of five and 11 are now eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The province said Wednesday that appointments are now available at regional vaccine sites and public health offices, as well as pharmacies and medical clinics.

For most kids in that age range, this would be their third vaccine dose.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine available for all Manitoba kids four and under as of Friday, province says

Provincial health officials said parents should wait for a minimum of six months between a child’s last dose and a booster dose. Booster-eligible kids who have recently had COVID-19 are encouraged to wait three months after infection before receiving the booster.

Parents can also call the vaccine call centre at 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or use the province’s online vaccine finder to find a location and set up an appointment.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Parents shouldn’t wait to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment for kids: epidemiologist' Parents shouldn’t wait to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment for kids: epidemiologist
Parents shouldn’t wait to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment for kids: epidemiologist – Aug 5, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagVaccine tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCoronavirus Vaccine tagBooster tagManitoba Vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers