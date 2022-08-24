Manitoba kids age 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba kids between the ages of five and 11 are now eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The province said Wednesday that appointments are now available at regional vaccine sites and public health offices, as well as pharmacies and medical clinics.

For most kids in that age range, this would be their third vaccine dose.

Provincial health officials said parents should wait for a minimum of six months between a child’s last dose and a booster dose. Booster-eligible kids who have recently had COVID-19 are encouraged to wait three months after infection before receiving the booster.

Parents can also call the vaccine call centre at 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or use the province’s online vaccine finder to find a location and set up an appointment.

