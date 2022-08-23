Menu

Canada

Retired farmer in Lakefield lands $58,000 lottery win: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 4:07 pm
Debara Bullock of Lakefield won more than $58,000 in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw, the OLG reports. View image in full screen
Debara Bullock of Lakefield won more than $58,000 in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw, the OLG reports.

A Lakefield, Ont., resident’s decision to buy a lottery ticket with ice cream paid off.

According to the OLG, Debara (Debbie) Bullock won the second prize of $58,069.60 in the July 23 draw of Lotto 6/49.

Bullock, a retired farmer, took a week to learn of her win after purchasing her lottery ticket while at the store for ice cream.

Read more: Omemee father and son share in 2nd-place $54K Lotto 6/49 prize: OLG

Her winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Matthew Street in Marmora.

“I stopped in at the same store a week later and discovered my win,” said Bullock. “I had my granddaughter with me and the other customers in the store were congratulating me.”

She said she immediately called her husband who was at first skeptical.

“He didn’t believe me at first, he knows I like to tease,” said Bullock. “When he realized it was true, he was really excited.”

She plans to use her winnings to pay some bills and purchase a new washer and dryer.

“When I received my cheque, my fingers were tingling. I’ve never won money like this before,” she said. “I’ll consider a new trailer for our camp. I plan to make the most out of every penny of this win.”

