Video link
Headline link
Crime

Alcohol a factor in Sunday crash that killed woman, 22, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 12:00 pm
RCMP Russell detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Russell detachment. RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say they believe alcohol was a factor in a Sunday night highway crash that killed a 22-year-old woman from Waywayseecappo First Nation.

The collision took place on Highway 45 at the intersection with Road 151 W near Angusville around 10:45 p.m.

According to the police investigation, a westbound vehicle — in which the woman was a passenger — tried to turn left onto Road 151 W when it was hit by an eastbound pickup truck.

Read more: Winnipeg driver, 17, arrested in crash that killed RM of St. Andrews man

The 24-year-old male driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 54-year-old man from the RM of Mossey River, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as was his passenger.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say' Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say
Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say – May 17, 2022
