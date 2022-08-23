Menu

Crime

Man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping in incident at Halton Hills group home

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 12:14 pm
Halton police charged a man from Quebec accused of attempting to remove a family member from a group home on Aug. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Halton police charged a man from Quebec accused of attempting to remove a family member from a group home on Aug. 20, 2022. Halton Regional Police

A Quebec man is facing an attempted murder charge following an effort to remove a family member from a group home in Halton Hills.

Police say a man went into a care home at Third Line and 32 Side Road just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and became involved in an altercation with an employee at the residence.

The worker received a stab wound in the exchange as the accused left the home with his family member in a vehicle.

That vehicle was then involved in a crash near 32 Side Road and Fourth Line, allowing officers to arrest the man, who attempted to flee the scene by walking away with their relative.

A care worker had to be transported to hospital with serious injuries while the family member, not injured, was safely returned to the home.

The Quebec man, 36, is also facing a break and enter charge and an offence for kidnapping in connection with the incident.

Halton police did not identify the home or the individuals involved, saying it was “due to the nature of the investigation and relationships.”

