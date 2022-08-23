Menu

Canada

Toronto Island ferry cleared for return to service following dock crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2022 9:01 am
Click to play video: '12 injured after Toronto Island ferry crashes at downtown dock' 12 injured after Toronto Island ferry crashes at downtown dock
WATCH ABOVE: 12 injured after Toronto Island ferry crashes at downtown dock.

TORONTO — The City of Toronto says a Toronto Island ferry has been cleared to return to service after a weekend collision at the downtown terminal that injured a dozen people.

In a news release, the city says Transport Canada provided clearance for the ferry following a comprehensive inspection. A final series of checks will be performed before returning it to service.

The city is co-operating with a safety review by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and an internal city investigation is also underway.

Police say the crash happened at around 5 p.m. on Saturday as the boat approached the terminal with more than 900 people on board. The cause was not immediately known.

Read more: Transportation Safety Board to investigate dock collision on Toronto Island ferry

Twelve people sustained minor injuries and five were taken to hospital for treatment, though none of the injuries were deemed serious.

Mandeep Mashiana, who was on board the ferry when it crashed, said the impact was enough to knock passengers off the stairs they were standing on while waiting to disembark.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
