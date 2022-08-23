Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 injured after vehicle crashes into hotel in Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 9:19 am
Click to play video: 'Vehicle drives into Comfort Inn Cobourg' Vehicle drives into Comfort Inn Cobourg
Two people were taken to hospital after a collision at the Comfort Inn in Cobourg Monday night.

Two people were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed in the parking lot of a hotel in Cobourg, Ont., on Monday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., emergency crews were called to the parking lot of the Comfort Inn on Densmore Road.

Read more: Driver dead, another injured after car crashes into Toronto house

The Cobourg Police Service is investigating and says the vehicle first struck the hotel and a parked vehicle before accelerating over a curb and ending up in a ditch.

Trending Stories

A man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s were transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Car drives into Cobourg motel; no injuries' Car drives into Cobourg motel; no injuries
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cobourg tagCobourg Police Service tagCar into Building tagComfort Inn tagCobourg Crash tagVehicle into Building tagCobourg Comfort Inn tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers