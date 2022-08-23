2 injured after vehicle crashes into hotel in Cobourg

Two people were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed in the parking lot of a hotel in Cobourg, Ont., on Monday night.
Around 10:20 p.m., emergency crews were called to the parking lot of the Comfort Inn on Densmore Road.
The Cobourg Police Service is investigating and says the vehicle first struck the hotel and a parked vehicle before accelerating over a curb and ending up in a ditch.
A man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s were transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital with minor injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
