One person is dead and another is injured after a single-vehicle collision in Hamilton, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said a vehicle crashed into the guardrail along Highway 401 at Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

Police said the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced deceased.

Officers said the driver is in critical condition.

Police said officers are investigating.

Fatal collision: EB #Hwy403/Lincoln Alex. closed due to single vehicle into guard rail. 2 occupants. Passenger deceased. Driver critical. #AuroraOPP investigating. Unknown reopening time. pic.twitter.com/8ewDjfJgig — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 22, 2022

