Steinbach, Man. health centre to house new renal unit, province says

Nearly two dozen dialysis patients in southeastern Manitoba will soon be able to receive the care they need closer to home.

Provincial health minister Audrey Gordon announced the creation of a new renal unit Monday at Steinbach’s Bethesda Regional Health Centre.

The new ward, which should be online sometime next year, is intended to serve 23 hemodialysis patients who live in the surrounding catchment area.

Gordon said the decision to create the unit comes after a feasibility study that looked at patients travelling outside the community for treatment.

“The start of construction at Bethesda Regional Health Centre brings us one day closer to reducing the need for those living in or near Manitoba’s third largest city to travel elsewhere for care while providing the site with the necessary capacity to continue growing in the years ahead,” Gordon said.

The project is the first phase of a multi-million dollar expansion to the health centre.

“We are thrilled to see construction begin on a project that will support more care closer to home for the people who live in or near the city of Steinbach, with expanded acute-care inpatient capacity and the establishment of renal services,” said Southern Health-Santé Sud’s Jane Curtis.

