Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa axes funding for anti-racism project over ‘vile’ tweets by consultant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2022 2:26 pm
Ahmed Hussen View image in full screen
Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen speaks during a news conference on the government’s work to combat Islamophobia, on the one-year anniversary of the vehicle attack on the Afzaal family in London, Ont., in the foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, on June 6. Hussen says government funding has been cut to an anti-racism project over "reprehensible and vile" tweets by a senior consultant. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press file photo

Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen says the government has cut funding to an anti-racism project over “reprehensible and vile” tweets by a senior consultant involved in the strategy.

Hussen says the project helmed by the Community Media Advocacy Centre – which received $133,000 from the Heritage Department – has been suspended.

Read more: Feds taking action over ‘disturbing’ tweets by anti-racism project consultant

The move follows reporting by The Canadian Press on tweets sent by Laith Marouf, a senior consultant on the project to build an anti-racism strategy for Canadian broadcasting.

Hussen described the tweets as “antisemitic” and called on the centre to explain how they hired Marouf and how they plan on rectifying the situation.

Marouf’s lawyer draws a distinction between his client’s tweets about people he calls “Jewish white supremacists” and Jews in general, saying Marouf harbours no animus toward the Jewish faith as a collective group.

Story continues below advertisement

The centre’s project received funding from the Heritage Department’s anti-racism action program and the diversity minister was quoted alongside Marouf in a news release about its launch last year.

A screenshot of one of Marouf’s tweets reads, “You know all those loud mouthed bags of human feces, aka the Jewish White Supremacists; when we liberate Palestine and they have to go back to where they come from, they will return to being low voiced bitches of thier (sic) Christian/Secular White Supremacist Masters.”

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Anti-racism tagAhmed Hussen taganti-racism canada taganti-racism tweets tagAhmed Hussen anti-racism tagAnti-racism news tagCanada anti-racism tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers