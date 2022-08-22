Man charged with manslaughter in woman’s west Edmonton death

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in west Edmonton last week.

At about 10:45 p.m. Friday, police received a report of an injured woman in a suite in the area of 166 Street and Stony Plain Road.

The 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries, police said in a news release Monday morning.

The victim has been identified by police as Daphne Badger. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

David Cardinal was arrested and charged with manslaughter and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police did not say whether Badger and Cardinal were known to one another.

