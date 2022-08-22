Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park unveiled in Indian Head

Send this page to someone via email

After a year of mourning, fundraising and a community coming together, more than 500 people gathered in Indian Head for the grand opening of the Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park this weekend.

Patton was tragically killed in the line of duty on June 12, 2021 while serving as a member of the Indian Head RCMP.

The 26-year-old had stopped two suspects who were allegedly driving a stolen truck in Wolseley, Sask. During the stop, Patton was struck by the vehicle and died at the scene.

View image in full screen RCMP officers were in attendance for the ceremony Saturday, as they honoured Const. Shelby Patton. Courtesy of Saskatchewan RCMP

“The ceremony was a chance for Shelby’s community, family, friends, loved ones and colleagues to come together to honour his truly wonderful life and character,” Saskatchewan RCMP said in a Facebook post.

Last August, a fundraising committee was established with a goal of raising $150,00 for the park in honour of the officer. And now, the group has raised over $225,000 for the project.

The park showcases a number of Patton’s passions and interests, including fitness and his community.

“Meant to be a representation of who Shelby was, this park is a place of happiness,” RCMP said. “It’s a place to celebrate life, being outdoors, fitness, health, duty, community and family for years to come.”

