Canada

Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park unveiled in Indian Head

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 1:31 pm
Last August, a fundraising committee was established with a goal of raising $150,00 for the park in honour of the officer. And now, the group has raised over $225,000 for the project. On Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 the park was unveiled.
Last August, a fundraising committee was established with a goal of raising $150,00 for the park in honour of the officer. And now, the group has raised over $225,000 for the project. On Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 the park was unveiled. Courtesy of Saskatchewan RCMP

After a year of mourning, fundraising and a community coming together, more than 500 people gathered in Indian Head for the grand opening of the Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park this weekend.

Patton was tragically killed in the line of duty on June 12, 2021 while serving as a member of the Indian Head RCMP.

Read more: Over $150K raised for Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park in Indian Head, Sask.

The 26-year-old had stopped two suspects who were allegedly driving a stolen truck in Wolseley, Sask. During the stop, Patton was struck by the vehicle and died at the scene.

RCMP officers were in attendance for the ceremony Saturday, as they honoured Const. Shelby Patton. View image in full screen
RCMP officers were in attendance for the ceremony Saturday, as they honoured Const. Shelby Patton. Courtesy of Saskatchewan RCMP

“The ceremony was a chance for Shelby’s community, family, friends, loved ones and colleagues to come together to honour his truly wonderful life and character,” Saskatchewan RCMP said in a Facebook post.

Story continues below advertisement

Last August, a fundraising committee was established with a goal of raising $150,00 for the park in honour of the officer. And now, the group has raised over $225,000 for the project.

Read more: Const. Shelby Patton, 26, identified as Saskatchewan RCMP officer killed on duty

The park showcases a number of Patton’s passions and interests, including fitness and his community.

“Meant to be a representation of who Shelby was, this park is a place of happiness,” RCMP said. “It’s a place to celebrate life, being outdoors, fitness, health, duty, community and family for years to come.”

