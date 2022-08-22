STSCO First Rider school bus safety training returns to Peterborough, Cobourg, Durham

Send this page to someone via email

Children in central Ontario taking a school bus for the first time this coming school year can receive formal safety training this weekend with the return of the First Rider program.

On Monday, the Student Transportation Services of Central Ontario (STSCO) announced its First Rider bus safety training sessions will return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The program is being offered by STSCO and local school bus operators.

STSCO serves students from the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board and Conseil Scolaire Catholique MonAvenir.

Joel Sloggett, CAO of STSCO, says any child riding a school bus for the first time in September can learn about bus safety and also take a ride on a bus.

“All young school bus riders and their families are welcome to attend STSCO’s annual First Rider programs,” he said. “The event locations in each municipality are pending. Any changes to this event will be announced on our website www.stsco.ca

Registration is not required. Each session will be 20 minutes consisting of a safety video and a 10-minute bus ride, said Sloggett.

The program will run Friday, Aug. 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Peterborough: Lansdowne Place mall, 645 Lansdowne St.

Cobourg: Northumberland Mall, 1111 Elgin St. W.,

Bowmanville: Clarington Central Secondary School, 200 Clarington Blvd.

