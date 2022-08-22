Morning news rewind: Monday, Aug. 22

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative leadership race, COVID-19 booster shots in Saskatchewan and Youth Safety Education Day.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Aug. 22, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Daniel Westlake breaks down the Conservative leadership race

The Conservative Party of Canada is just weeks away from choosing a new leader.

The party will choose a new leader early next month. But some would argue choosing a leader is just the first step, and that the party will need to sort out some internal issues if it wants to form government.

Political analyst Daniel Westlake shares his take on the race so far.

COVID-19 booster shots expanded in Saskatchewan

COVID-19 booster shots are being made available as we head into fall and the kids head back to school.

We learned on Aug. 19 that children between the ages of five and 11 in Saskatchewan are able to get a booster shot.

Dr. Nazeem Muhajerine discusses the expansion of booster shots and the likelihood of another spike in cases this fall.

Increasing workplace health and safety awareness for Saskatchewan youth

Youth Safety Education Day is coming up in September to increase awareness about workplace safety in Saskatchewan.

Brooklynn Radmacher, a safety advisor with Service Hospitality, tells us more about the organization and how it is getting the message out about workplace health and safety to youth.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Aug. 22

Slightly cooler start to the week, with sunshine returning. Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Aug. 22, morning SkyTracker forecast.

