RCMP investigate hit-and-run after truck hits car pulled over on N.S. highway

Nova Scotia RCMP say they’re investigating a hit-and-run involving a transport truck on a highway in Smith’s Cove.

Police say around 10 p.m. on Friday night, on Highway 101, a Dodge Caravan pulled over on the shoulder of the road.

The driver opened the door of the caravan to switch seats with a passenger when a transport truck hit the open door.

RCMP say the caravan driver sustained “non-life-threatening injuries,” but the transport truck failed to stop.

“There’s currently no description of the transport truck, and it’s possible the driver didn’t realize they struck the Caravan,” read the release.

“However, there may be damage to the passenger side of the transport and/or trailer, with possible red paint transfer on the truck or trailer.”

The highway was closed for two hours that night, while a volunteer fire department assisted RCMP.

Police are investigating and looking for information on the hit-and-run from the public.