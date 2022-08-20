Fatal collision in West Kelowna under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A fatal collision in West Kelowna on Friday afternoon is under investigation.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, the single-vehicle incident happened along Horizon Drive at 5:40 p.m., and that one male died.

Police and the B.C. Coroners Service are both investigating, with the RCMP noting that alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors.

Anyone with more information, including dashcam footage, around the area of Horizon Drive, between 5 and 6 p.m., is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and quote file 2022-52348.

