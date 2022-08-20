Menu

Traffic

Fatal collision in West Kelowna under investigation

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 20, 2022 3:06 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Police say the collision happened on Horizon Drive, and that alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors. Global News / File

A fatal collision in West Kelowna on Friday afternoon is under investigation.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, the single-vehicle incident happened along Horizon Drive at 5:40 p.m., and that one male died.

Read more: Elderly Kelowna driver smashes into neighbour’s home, police say

Police and the B.C. Coroners Service are both investigating, with the RCMP noting that alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors.

Anyone with more information, including dashcam footage, around the area of Horizon Drive, between 5 and 6 p.m., is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and quote file 2022-52348.

