1 dead after motor vehicle crash at the Devil’s Punch Bowl in Hamilton: police

One person is dead after a late afternoon motor vehicle crash at a conservation area in east Hamilton.
Police released few details but said that incident happened at the Devil’s Punch Bowl just before 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
“The lone male driver was pronounced dead at the scene,” Hamilton Police said in a release.
“No further information will be provided pending next of kin notification.”
The Devil’s Punch Bowl is under the jurisdiction of the Hamilton Conservation Authority and is a waterfall with a 37-metre (121 foot) drop in the Niagara Escarpment.
The total width of the Stoney Creek fall is about 11 metres (36 feet).
