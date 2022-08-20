1 dead after motor vehicle crash at the Devil’s Punch Bowl in Hamilton: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a late afternoon motor vehicle crash at a conservation area in east Hamilton.

Police released few details but said that incident happened at the Devil’s Punch Bowl just before 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

“The lone male driver was pronounced dead at the scene,” Hamilton Police said in a release.

“No further information will be provided pending next of kin notification.”

The Devil’s Punch Bowl is under the jurisdiction of the Hamilton Conservation Authority and is a waterfall with a 37-metre (121 foot) drop in the Niagara Escarpment.

The total width of the Stoney Creek fall is about 11 metres (36 feet).

Motor Vehicle Fatality https://t.co/2WWQ9QcEuC — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 20, 2022