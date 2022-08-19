Menu

Crime

Prolific Kelowna offender finds his way to court again

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 5:44 pm
John Aronson has been arrested for robbery. View image in full screen
John Aronson has been arrested for robbery. Courtesy: Facebook

A Kelowna man who notoriously led Mounties on a high-speed chase mere hours after promising a judge sentencing him for a similar crime that he’d change his ways is, again, in trouble with the law.

John Michael Aronson, who according to court records once went by the alias Johnny Blaze, has now been charged with robbery, using and possessing a gun unlawfully, committing a crime with a gun, using a gun without a licence and using a gun while prohibited from doing so.

Read more: Road rage incident led to police takedown in Kelowna

Aronson is accused of using a shotgun on July 5 to rob a man of his jewelry. No information highlighting whether he knew the man is on the court document outlining the charges, nor is there any information about his arrest. He was in court Friday to schedule further court appearances.

Aronson has committed a series of high-profile crimes.

Click to play video: 'Dangerous driving trial continues for man accused of evading police' Dangerous driving trial continues for man accused of evading police
Dangerous driving trial continues for man accused of evading police – Feb 11, 2021

He gained a significant amount of attention in 2018 after he was shot by police in a high-profile arrest at Orchard Park Mall. Police cornered him near the bank after trying multiple times to arrest him, and he suffered a gunshot wound and a bite from a police dog, the court heard in the trial that followed.

Read more: Man wanted in connection to serious assault in West Kelowna

He also spent 251 days in jail for the crime. The sentencing judge let him walk away from the courthouse Sept. 23, 2009, time served, after a statement of contrition.

“Almost dying was an eye-opener for me,” Aronson said in court Sept. 23, 2019 as he was sentenced to time served for charges including flight from police and dangerous driving. He also had a weapons and driving ban imposed.

Read more: Wanted man arrested in Kelowna in ‘dramatic fashion’

“I want to be there for my children. I’ve got a different focus on my life. I’m sorry (for) what I did. You won’t see me back here again.”

That same day, he caught the attention of the RCMP as he raced down Highway 97. They took pursuit and he was eventually apprehended when he crashed his car, shutting down the road for hours.

In that incident, he suffered a fractured skull and broke his arm, shoulder, femur, pelvis, knee and ankle.

Before a 2018 incident where he ran from police, Aronson already had more than 30 prior convictions for crimes including driving while suspended as well as multiple assault and resisting arrest charges.

