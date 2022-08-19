Menu

Crime

21-year-old charged in stabbing outside of N.B. restaurant

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 1:52 pm
A 21-year-old New Brunswicker is facing weapons charges after an assault in Shippigan earlier this week.

RCMP say that around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, an assault occurred outside of a restaurant on J-D Gauthier Boulevard.

“Upon arriving at the scene, police located two victims suffering from stab wounds,” read the release.

One of the victims was a 41-year-old man who was taken to the hospital with what police call “serious but non-life threatening injuries,” while a second victim, also a 41-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

Later that evening, police identified and arrested a suspect, a 21-year-old man from Six Roads, N.B.

The next day, Jason Wayne Mcmahon appeared in court and was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He is set to return to court on Aug. 22 to face the charges.

