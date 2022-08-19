Menu

Canada

Standoff with Peterborough police leads to man being apprehended under Mental Health Act

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 12:03 pm
peterborough-police2 View image in full screen
A man was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act following a standoff with police in Peterborough, Ont., on Aug. 18, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police say a standoff led to a man being apprehended under the Mental Health Act on Thursday.

Around 4:45 p.m, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a man in distress at a residence in the area of Franklin Drive and Cumberland Avenue.

Police say their mobile crisis intervention unit and uniform officers attended the residence.

Read more: 3 Romana Didulo followers charged after attempting to ‘arrest’ Peterborough police

Police say the standoff ended after approximately 15 minutes when the man agreed to leave the residence. The 26-year-old was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

No injuries were reported.

