Standoff with Peterborough police leads to man being apprehended under Mental Health Act

Peterborough police say a standoff led to a man being apprehended under the Mental Health Act on Thursday.

Around 4:45 p.m, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a man in distress at a residence in the area of Franklin Drive and Cumberland Avenue.

Police say their mobile crisis intervention unit and uniform officers attended the residence.

Police say the standoff ended after approximately 15 minutes when the man agreed to leave the residence. The 26-year-old was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

No injuries were reported.