Woman forced into car during reported kidnapping in Toronto, police say

A man forced a woman into a car during a reported kidnapping in Toronto on Thursday, police say.

Toronto police said officers received reports of a “suspicious incident” in the area of Guildwood Parkway and Kingston Road in Scarborough just after 12 p.m.

Police said a woman was walking along a sidewalk when she was approached by a man in a car.

The man blocked the sidewalk with his car, grabbed the woman and forced her into the vehicle before fleeing the area, police said.

He was described as 20 to 30 years old with black hair and a beard or goatee.

He was wearing a light-coloured shirt and an off-white cap, police said.

The vehicle was described as a white two- or four-door car with a blue emblem on the back.

Police said they are concerned for the woman’s safety. She was described as 20 to 30 years old with long dark hair and was carrying a bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.