Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman forced into car during reported kidnapping in Toronto, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 9:38 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A man forced a woman into a car during a reported kidnapping in Toronto on Thursday, police say.

Toronto police said officers received reports of a “suspicious incident” in the area of Guildwood Parkway and Kingston Road in Scarborough just after 12 p.m.

Police said a woman was walking along a sidewalk when she was approached by a man in a car.

The man blocked the sidewalk with his car, grabbed the woman and forced her into the vehicle before fleeing the area, police said.

Read more: Male dead, female seriously injured after overnight shooting in Oakville: police

He was described as 20 to 30 years old with black hair and a beard or goatee.

Story continues below advertisement

He was wearing a light-coloured shirt and an off-white cap, police said.

The vehicle was described as a white two- or four-door car with a blue emblem on the back.

Police said they are concerned for the woman’s safety. She was described as 20 to 30 years old with long dark hair and was carrying a bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagScarborough tagKidnapping tagToronto kidnapping tagScarborough Kidnapping tagGuildwood Parkway and Kingston Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers