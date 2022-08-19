Guelph Jazz Festival aims for a return of pre-pandemic event

Send this page to someone via email

Downtown Guelph is about to get “jazzed.”

The four-day Guelph Jazz Festival runs from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18 at various indoor and outdoor venues.

This is the 29th year of the festival which will see it return to a pre-pandemic format.

“It will be wonderful to see large numbers of people coming out to experience live music in their community,” said artistic general director Scott Thomson. “We understand that some people may not be ready to get out and gather, but one and all are invited to come down.”

In a news release, the festival said it will have a number of ticketed concerts including the genre-bending 24-piece Montreal electro-acoustic ensemble Land of Kush led by Sam Shalabi, performing the opus Sand Enigma.

The Market Square Stage will also be making a return to the downtown on the Friday and Saturday.

The Saturday headliner is the Columbian-Canadian singer and composer Lido Pimienta.

“She was recently nominated for a Grammy and won the Polaris Music Prize last year,” Thomson said. “She is a remarkable artist with a wide following.”

Outdoor venues include four city parks that Thomson said were introduced at last year’s festival as a public health initiative in conjunction with the Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition and local neighbourhood groups.

They are Norm Jary, Brant, Mollison and York Road.

For more information and to get tickets for selected performances, head to the Guelph Jazz Festival website.

