3 candidates vying for mayor’s seat in Peterborough, Ont.

The City of Peterborough, Ont., will have a new mayor this fall, with three candidates seeking the city’s top spot.

In the spring, Mayor Diane Therrien announced she would not be seeking re-election and would step away after serving one four-year term in the role.

The municipal election is Monday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The current council’s term will end on Nov. 15.

As of Friday’s 2 p.m. deadline to submit nomination paperwork, the following individuals are vying for the mayor’s seat (all applications will be certified by the city clerk on Monday):

Henry Clarke

Stephen Wright

Jeff Leal

The following individuals are seeking a seat on city council. Each ward is represented by two councillors:

Otonabee Ward:

Lesley Parnell (incumbent)

Kevin Duguay

Chanté White

Eleanor Underwood

Monaghan Ward:

Jeff Westlake

Matt Crowley

Charmaine Magumbe

Lyle Saunders

Don Vassiliadis (incumbent)

Tom Wigglesworth

Town Ward:

Dean Pappas (incumbent)

Alex Bierk

Brian Christoph

Joy Lachica

Vickie Ann Karikas

Asburnham Ward:

Gary Baldwin (incumbent)

Keith Riel (incumbent)

Andrew MacGregor

Northcrest Ward

Dave Haacke

Carlotta James

Andrew Beamer (incumbent and first deputy mayor)

Shauna Kingston

Aldo Andreoli

Karen Grant

The term of office is four years, beginning on Nov. 15 and ending Nov. 14, 2026.

The city will offer a number of advance voting opportunities including online voting beginning Oct. 1.

Advance polls will be held on Saturdays in October – Oct. 8, 15 and 22 – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Ward 1: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd.

Ward 2: Westdale United Church, 1509 Sherbrooke St.

Ward 3: Peterborough Public Library, 345 Aylmer St. N.

Ward 4: Lions Club, 347 Burnham St.

Ward 5: Northview Community Church, 1000 Fairbairn St.

