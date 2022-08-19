3 candidates vying for mayor’s seat in Peterborough, Ont.

The City of Peterborough, Ont., will have a new mayor this fall, with three candidates seeking the city’s top spot.
In the spring, Mayor Diane Therrien announced she would not be seeking re-election and would step away after serving one four-year term in the role.
The municipal election is Monday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The current council’s term will end on Nov. 15.
As of Friday’s 2 p.m. deadline to submit nomination paperwork, the following individuals are vying for the mayor’s seat (all applications will be certified by the city clerk on Monday):
- Henry Clarke
- Stephen Wright
- Jeff Leal
The following individuals are seeking a seat on city council. Each ward is represented by two councillors:
Otonabee Ward:
- Lesley Parnell (incumbent)
- Kevin Duguay
- Chanté White
- Eleanor Underwood
Monaghan Ward:
- Jeff Westlake
- Matt Crowley
- Charmaine Magumbe
- Lyle Saunders
- Don Vassiliadis (incumbent)
- Tom Wigglesworth
Town Ward:
- Dean Pappas (incumbent)
- Alex Bierk
- Brian Christoph
- Joy Lachica
- Vickie Ann Karikas
Asburnham Ward:
- Gary Baldwin (incumbent)
Keith Riel (incumbent)
- Andrew MacGregor
Northcrest Ward
- Dave Haacke
- Carlotta James
- Andrew Beamer (incumbent and first deputy mayor)
- Shauna Kingston
- Aldo Andreoli
- Karen Grant
The term of office is four years, beginning on Nov. 15 and ending Nov. 14, 2026.
The city will offer a number of advance voting opportunities including online voting beginning Oct. 1.
Advance polls will be held on Saturdays in October – Oct. 8, 15 and 22 – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:
- Ward 1: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd.
- Ward 2: Westdale United Church, 1509 Sherbrooke St.
- Ward 3: Peterborough Public Library, 345 Aylmer St. N.
- Ward 4: Lions Club, 347 Burnham St.
- Ward 5: Northview Community Church, 1000 Fairbairn St.
