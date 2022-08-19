Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

3 candidates vying for mayor’s seat in Peterborough, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 2:29 pm
Three candidates are vying for mayor of Peterborough, Ont.: Jeff Leal, Henry Clarke and Stephen Wright. View image in full screen
Three candidates are vying for mayor of Peterborough, Ont.: Jeff Leal, Henry Clarke and Stephen Wright. Submitted photos

The City of Peterborough, Ont., will have a new mayor this fall, with three candidates seeking the city’s top spot.

In the spring, Mayor Diane Therrien announced she would not be seeking re-election and would step away after serving one four-year term in the role.

Read more: Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien drops F-bomb tweet on Romana Didulo followers

The municipal election is Monday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The current council’s term will end on Nov. 15.

As of Friday’s 2 p.m. deadline to submit nomination paperwork, the following individuals are vying for the mayor’s seat (all applications will be certified by the city clerk on Monday):

  • Henry Clarke
  • Stephen Wright
  • Jeff Leal

The following individuals are seeking a seat on city council. Each ward is represented by two councillors:

Story continues below advertisement

Otonabee Ward:

  • Lesley Parnell (incumbent)
  • Kevin Duguay
  • Chanté White
  • Eleanor Underwood

Monaghan Ward:

  • Jeff Westlake
  • Matt Crowley
  • Charmaine Magumbe
  • Lyle Saunders
  • Don Vassiliadis (incumbent)
  • Tom Wigglesworth

Town Ward:

  • Dean Pappas (incumbent)
  • Alex Bierk
  • Brian Christoph
  • Joy Lachica
  • Vickie Ann Karikas

Asburnham Ward:

  • Gary Baldwin (incumbent)
    Keith Riel (incumbent)
  • Andrew MacGregor

Northcrest Ward 

  • Dave Haacke
  • Carlotta James
  • Andrew Beamer (incumbent and first deputy mayor)
  • Shauna Kingston
  • Aldo Andreoli
  • Karen Grant

The term of office is four years, beginning on Nov. 15 and ending Nov. 14, 2026.

The city will offer a number of advance voting opportunities including online voting beginning Oct. 1.

Advance polls will be held on Saturdays in October – Oct. 8, 15 and 22 – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Ward 1: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd.
  • Ward 2: Westdale United Church, 1509 Sherbrooke St.
  • Ward 3: Peterborough Public Library, 345 Aylmer St. N.
  • Ward 4: Lions Club, 347 Burnham St.
  • Ward 5: Northview Community Church, 1000 Fairbairn St.
Click to play video: 'Municipal election sign rules vary from one Ontario municipality to another' Municipal election sign rules vary from one Ontario municipality to another
Municipal election sign rules vary from one Ontario municipality to another – Jun 20, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Municipal Election tagCity of Peterborough tagOntario municipal election tagPeterborough city council tagJeff Leal tagStephen Wright tagPeterborough Election tagHenry Clarke tag2022 Ontario Municipal election tag2022 Peterborough municipal election tagPeterboorugh mayor tagPeterborough city council candidates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers