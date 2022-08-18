Housing rally underway in Halifax, one year after forced evictions from park

A rally for housing rights is underway in downtown Halifax, in the same place where exactly one year ago, city police forcibly evicted unhoused people living in an encampment.
The march and rally began at 5 p.m. in front of the Old Library near Spring Garden Road.
It’s being hosted by Halifax Mutual Aid, Out of the Cold Shelter and P.A.D.S. (Permanent, Accessible, Dignified, Safe Housing For All).
As of 6 p.m., more than a hundred people are at the site.
Drew Moore, a volunteer with P.A.D.S., says the event will be “in part commemorating, remembering what happened here last year. But also envisioning doing a collective process of envisioning a future where we are addressing the housing and homelessness crisis without the use of police force.”
Moore said safety is often jeopardized by the actions of police.
“That’s something that we saw that occurred last August, when people were being kicked out of the only form of shelter that they were able to find, because we’re in a housing crisis that is endangering the health and safety of people.”
According to data from the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia, there were 316 people who were chronically homeless — without adequate housing for six months or more — in the HRM at the end of August last year
This week, that number is 469 – an increase of 153 people, or by nearly 50 per cent.
More to come.
— With files from Alex Cooke and Alexa MacLean.
