Canada

Housing rally underway in Halifax, one year after forced evictions from park

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 4:36 pm
Click to play video: '‘Homes not cops’ rally held in Halifax' ‘Homes not cops’ rally held in Halifax
A rally marking the one-year anniversary of the police-led homeless encampment evictions in Halifax was underway Thursday. Last August, several people were arrested and pepper sprayed by police when supporters came out to protest the removal of unhoused people sheltering on city property. Now, citizens and organizations are advocating for safe and affordable housing.

A rally for housing rights is underway in downtown Halifax, in the same place where exactly one year ago, city police forcibly evicted unhoused people living in an encampment.

The march and rally began at 5 p.m. in front of the Old Library near Spring Garden Road.

Stacy Gomez from group No One Is Illegal speaks at the housing rally at the Old Library in Halifax. View image in full screen
Stacy Gomez from group No One Is Illegal speaks at the housing rally at the Old Library in Halifax. Alexa MacLean/ Global News

It’s being hosted by Halifax Mutual Aid, Out of the Cold Shelter and P.A.D.S. (Permanent, Accessible, Dignified, Safe Housing For All).

As of 6 p.m., more than a hundred people are at the site.

Drew Moore, a volunteer with P.A.D.S., says the event will bein part commemorating, remembering what happened here last year. But also envisioning doing a collective process of envisioning a future where we are addressing the housing and homelessness crisis without the use of police force.”

Housing rally underway in Halifax, one year after forced evictions from park - image View image in full screen
Alexa Maclean / Global News

Moore said safety is often jeopardized by the actions of police.

“That’s something that we saw that occurred last August, when people were being kicked out of the only form of shelter that they were able to find, because we’re in a housing crisis that is endangering the health and safety of people.”

According to data from the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia, there were 316 people who were chronically homeless — without adequate housing for six months or more — in the HRM at the end of August last year

This week, that number is 469 – an increase of 153 people, or by nearly 50 per cent.

More to come. 

— With files from Alex Cooke and Alexa MacLean. 

 

